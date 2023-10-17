Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Correspondents
Alumni
Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

THE SCROLL: Hamas sympathizers tear down posters of missing Israeli children

Two reported New York University students vandalized posters of women and children who were abducted during the Oct. 7 terrorist attack in Israel.

Trending
1
College 'disinformation' centers suddenly silent as Hamas propoganda takes over social …
By Jack  Roberts 
2
Pro-Hamas Stanford lecturer who allegedly rounded up Jews in class radicalized Colin Ka…
By Campus Reform 
3
Terrorist-loving students ask for 'mental health support'
By Campus Reform 
4
BREAKING: Harvard students apparently delete Hamas-loving statement
By Campus Reform 
5
ANALYSIS: Harvard president Claudine Gay is a hypocritical fraud
By Zachary Marschall, PhD 
6
Machete-wielding prof hired to teach sculpture at another NYC college
By Wyatt Eichholz  '24
Campus Reform
October 17, 2023, 10:28 am ET

”The Scroll” is Campus Reform’s serial coverage of social media postings and debates that relate to liberal bias in higher education.  


”WATCH: Students at @nyuniversity ripped down posters of the missing women and children that Hamas terrorists took hostage,” the X account LibsofTikTok posted on Monday. 

The X account for the Students Supporting Israel Chapter at New York University posted pictures of the two females shoving the posters into the trash. 

”Today, we witnessed 2 NYU students violently tearing down posters of kidnapped babies, mothers, and grandmothers hanging outside of NYU Buildings,” the post reads. ”This was done in a laughing manner, exhibiting complete disregard for Jewish lives and Jewish safety.”

On Oct. 11, Campus Reform reported that New York University Law student Ryna Workman lost her job Winston & Strawn LLP  due to her pro-Hamas statement in the wake of the Oct. 7 terrorist attack in Israel. 

Share this article

More articles like this