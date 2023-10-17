THE SCROLL: Hamas sympathizers tear down posters of missing Israeli children

”The Scroll” is Campus Reform’s serial coverage of social media postings and debates that relate to liberal bias in higher education.





”WATCH: Students at @nyuniversity ripped down posters of the missing women and children that Hamas terrorists took hostage,” the X account LibsofTikTok posted on Monday.

The X account for the Students Supporting Israel Chapter at New York University posted pictures of the two females shoving the posters into the trash.

”Today, we witnessed 2 NYU students violently tearing down posters of kidnapped babies, mothers, and grandmothers hanging outside of NYU Buildings,” the post reads. ”This was done in a laughing manner, exhibiting complete disregard for Jewish lives and Jewish safety.”

