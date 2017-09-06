University offers 30-week program to promote 'racial justice'

Grand Valley State University now offers a 30-week program for students looking to “advance the work of racial justice, advocacy, and inclusion” on campus.

The school’s Office of Multicultural Affairs (OMA) office is currently seeking applicants for its OMA ambassador program to “work towards social justice” while advocating for “social change.”

"Ambassadors are student leaders who help to advance the work of racial justice, advocacy, and inclusion."

[RELATED: University paying students to be ‘social justice advocates’]

Successful applicants must commit to the position for an entire academic year, a total of 30-weeks, with nine weeks of “leadership development” focusing on “advocating towards social change,” while participating in “activities that will enhance their experience and knowledge on racial and social justice issues.”

After successful completion of their training, OMA ambassadors will be dispatched to conduct “racial justice outreach” across campus, including facilitating workshops for peers and tabling to raise awareness for the OMA.

The program, piloted last year, will require ambassadors to help lead a dialogue series called “Conversations of Color,” which has previously featured discussions on topics like why “cultural appropriation” is “disrespectful” and “rude,” “black stereotypes in TV,” and “the fear of Muslim terrorism.”

[RELATED: UCLA pays profs $1000 each to teach anti-Trump workshops]

Similarly, OMA ambassadors were asked to help run a religious “Solidarity Dinner” in an effort to promote “ethnoracial equality” in the “wake of President Trump’s Muslim ban.”

Other universities, such as Bowling Green State University, Lehigh College, and Tulane University, have all started similar programs.

Campus Reform reached out to GVSU for additional information on the program, but did not receive a response in time for publication.

Follow the author of this article on Twitter: @Toni_Airaksinen