4 times Jewish students were attacked on campuses in 2023

If you're shocked, you haven't been paying attention.

December 20, 2023, 12:00 pm ET

2023 saw multiple incidents of Jewish students being attacked on campus. These horrific acts were often caught on camera. 

Here are the worst examples: 


1. THE SCROLL: Pro-Palestine protester with belt punches reported Jewish student

The X account StopAntisemitism posted a video Thursday showing a pro-Palestine protester hitting a reported Tulane University student with an Israeli flag draped over him. The account identifies the punched individual as a Jewish student. The pro-Palestinian protester can be seen brandishing a dark belt, grasping the object with both hands like a whip.


2. BREAKING: Jewish students trapped in library as anti-Semites charge at door

Video surfaced online Wednesday evening of Jewish students at Cooper Union trapped in a library as pro-Hamas classmates bang on the locked door and shout inaudible threatening messages against them. 


3. REPORT: Harvard Law editor who assaulted Jewish student said by Stanford to have ‘compassion and humility’

Video circulated online Wednesday morning showing a group of pro-Hamas students at Harvard University entrapping a group of Jewish students and shouting “Shame” at them. The Canary Mission, a nonprofit that investigates anti-Semitism, is now claiming a ringleader in the physical confrontation is Ibrahim Bharmal.


4. REPORT: Jewish student attacked at Columbia U

 A 19-year-old female was arrested for allegedly assaulting a 24-year-old Jewish student on Columbia University’s campus. The Jewish student is enrolled in the Israeli School of General Studies and was attacked with a stick on Wednesday

