4 times Jewish students were attacked on campuses in 2023

2023 saw multiple incidents of Jewish students being attacked on campus. These horrific acts were often caught on camera.

1. THE SCROLL: Pro-Palestine protester with belt punches reported Jewish student

The X account StopAntisemitism posted a video Thursday showing a pro-Palestine protester hitting a reported Tulane University student with an Israeli flag draped over him. The account identifies the punched individual as a Jewish student. The pro-Palestinian protester can be seen brandishing a dark belt, grasping the object with both hands like a whip.





2. BREAKING: Jewish students trapped in library as anti-Semites charge at door

Video surfaced online Wednesday evening of Jewish students at Cooper Union trapped in a library as pro-Hamas classmates bang on the locked door and shout inaudible threatening messages against them.





3. REPORT: Harvard Law editor who assaulted Jewish student said by Stanford to have ‘compassion and humility’

Video circulated online Wednesday morning showing a group of pro-Hamas students at Harvard University entrapping a group of Jewish students and shouting “Shame” at them. The Canary Mission, a nonprofit that investigates anti-Semitism, is now claiming a ringleader in the physical confrontation is Ibrahim Bharmal.





4. REPORT: Jewish student attacked at Columbia U

A 19-year-old female was arrested for allegedly assaulting a 24-year-old Jewish student on Columbia University’s campus. The Jewish student is enrolled in the Israeli School of General Studies and was attacked with a stick on Wednesday