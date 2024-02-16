Opinion
Harvard students yell genocidal and anti-Semitic slogan at anti-Israel protest

Harvard protestors chanted anti-Israel slogans, including: 'From the water to the water, Palestine is Arab.’

One student who condemned the protest said: ‘They’re clearly calling for a very frightening vision of what they think should happen in Israel and Palestine.’

Elad Vaida | Managing Editor
February 16, 2024, 11:42 am ET

Harvard University protestors called out anti-Israel slogans, including one which seemed to encourage ethnic cleansing.

On Feb. 12, the group “Harvard Out of Occupied Palestine” (HOOP) organized an anti-Israel protest in which students gathered in front of Harvard’s Widener Library and called out pro-Palestinian slogans, reported The Algemeiner.

One of the slogans, as seen in a video posted by Daily Wire, was: “From the water to the water, Palestine is Arab” (which was said in Arabic). 




Other chants at the protest, which focused in part on the students’ demands that the university divest from “companies complicit in human rights abuses towards Palestinians,” included “Disclose. Divest. We will not stop, we will not rest,” as reported by The Harvard Crimson.

[RELATED: Vandals deface flyers at Harvard of children held hostage by Hamas: ‘Vile antisemitism’]

HOOP identifies itself as a “a student-led campaign to end Harvard’s complicity in the oppression of Palestinians,” according to the group’s Facebook page.

Jewish News Syndicate reports that the event saw almost 200 students participating and also involved the students performing a “die-in,” which, according to the Cambridge Dictionary, is a “type of protest in which a group of people lie down in a public place as if they are dead and refuse to leave or allow normal activities to continue there.”

One student who disagreed with the protestors, Charlie Covit, told The Algemeiner: “They’re clearly calling for a very frightening vision of what they think should happen in Israel and Palestine. Just imagine students chanting that America should be white from the Atlantic to the Pacific. One might argue that doesn’t constitute calling for a genocide of minorities, but it’s still immensely frightening and racist.”

“According to the Hamas view of things, there are no civilians in Israel and no combatants in Gaza,” he added.

Covit also told Jewish News Syndicate that the protest happened “[o]n the same day that Harvard hosted Francesca Albanese, a U.N. special rapporteur banned from Israel for her justification of Hamas’s attack on Oct. 7.”

Albanese recently wrote on X that “[t]he victims of [Oct. 7] were not killed because of their Judaism, but in response to Israel’s oppression,” related Washington Examiner.

[RELATED: Harvard pro-Palestine group posts bizarre ‘dear Zionists’ Valentine’s message]

The event wasn’t the only anti-Israel protest to recently take place at Harvard. Campus Reform reported on an anti-Israel hunger strike at the Ivy League school that lasted only 12 hours this February.

Campus Reform also recently reported on several other controversies related to anti-Semitism at Harvard, including one involving a professor who accused Israel of apartheid joining a Harvard task force dedicated to fighting anti-Semitism.

Campus Reform has reached out to Harvard University and HOOP for comment. The article will be updated accordingly.

