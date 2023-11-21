Harvard won't say whether anti-Semitic students will be punished under anti-discrimination policy

Despite its anti-discrimination policy, Harvard University has yet to confirm that it has taken action against students discriminating against Jewish students.

After Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel, Harvard has been rife with anti-Semitic incidents, including a statement blaming Israel for Hamas’ actions, pro-Hamas rallies, and an assault on a Jewish student.

On Oct. 18, a group of pro-Hamas students surrounded a group of Jewish students, attempting to intimidate them by repeatedly shouting “shame.” In a video of the assault, one Jewish student can be heard repeating “stop grabbing me” and “don’t touch me.” However, the pro-Hamas students continued.

One of the assailants, Elom Tettey-Tamaklo, has been relieved from his Harvard proctor job “for an indeterminate amount of time.” However, there has not been word of action being taken against any others involved in the incident.

Harvard students held five pro-Hamas rallies in one week, as well as signing a statement condemning Israel for Hamas’ actions.

Harvard University’s anti-discrimination policy condemns discrimination “on the basis of the following protected categories: age (40+), race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and gender expression, as well as pregnancy), genetic information, ancestry, religion, caste, creed, veteran status, disability, military service, sexual orientation, political beliefs.”

In addition, it defines “discrimination” as “adverse treatment of an individual based on one or more of the protected characteristics listed in this Policy” and “discriminatory harassment” as “unwelcome and offensive conduct that is based on an individual or group’s protected status.”

Campus Reform reached out to Harvard to ask what actions would be taken against students committing clear violations of its discrimination and discriminatory harassment policies against Jews. Harvard has not responded.