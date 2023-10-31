Jewish fraternity at Georgia Tech vandalized with shaving cream

Earlier this week, an Alpha Epsilon Pi chapter, a Jewish fraternity, at Georgia Technical University (Georgia Tech) was vandalized by pro-Palestinian activists.

The words “Free Palestine” had been written in shaving cream directly underneath a pro-Israeli banner at the fraternity on Saturday, Oct. 14.

“Georgia Tech Police are investigating an incident of vandalism from over the weekend,” Georgia Tech said in a statement. “Someone used shaving cream to write a pro-Palestinian message on the wall of a Jewish fraternity.”

However, the incident was not considered to be a hate crime.

In an Instagram statement following the vandalism, Alpha Epsilon Pi stated that, “We are deeply saddened by the defacing of our property that was committed in the early morning yesterday.”

The statement continued: “As a Jewish fraternity, we have all been deeply affected by the current events in Israel, and we are profoundly disheartened to see that this conflict has allowed antisemitism to gain a foothold on our campus.”

Several Georgia Tech students and members from the fraternity weighed in on how they felt about the incident in video interviews with Atlanta News.

“It’s obviously not something we want to happen, because we don’t endorse hate speech on the campus,” one member said.

Another member said that it is “disturbing to see things like that happening around campus. But, as a whole, I know that Georgia Tech doesn’t approve of those things.”

This comes as thousands of students and professors at universities all over the country are continuing to rally in support of Palestine after Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israeli civilians.

Campus Reform reached out to Alpha Epsilon Pi and Georgia Tech for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

