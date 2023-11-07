Jewish student says she and friends were locked out of pro-Hamas event, forced to listen through the door
Tartak reports that, through the door, her friends recorded quotes including that Hamas is 'a resistance group.'
Jewish Yale University student Sahar Tartak says she and her friends were locked out of an anti-Israel event on campus and forced to listen by the door in order to know the content of the event.
Jewish Yale University student Sahar Tartak says she and her friends were locked out of an anti-Israel event on campus and forced to listen by the door in order to know what was being said.
Tartak posted a picture of herself and her friends listening by the entrance to the event, which she says “was attended by hundreds of students and faculty and co-sponsored by multiple Yale departments/groups.”
Tartak reports that, through the door, her friends recorded quotes including “Israel cannot remain the state of the Jewish people,” a claim that Hamas is “a resistance group,” and the assertion that Israel is “trying to inflict as much harm, damage, and death as possible.”
Today, my friends and I sat outside of an anti-Israel event at Yale (we weren’t let in), listening. Some quotes: ”Israel cannot remain the state of the Jewish people.” “[Hamas is] a resistance group” “[Israel is] trying to inflict as much harm, damage, and death as possible.”
Who co-sponsored this event, you ask? Yale’s departments of American Studies, Anthropology, Ethnicity, Race, & Migration, Religious Studies, Women, Gender, & Sexuality Studies, Middle East Studies, AND MORE. University officials normalizing Hamas sympathizers & anti-Jewish hate.. https://t.co/Z3nVCMDbMy
”Who co-sponsored this event, you ask? Yale’s departments of American Studies, Anthropology, Ethnicity, Race, & Migration, Religious Studies, Women, Gender, & Sexuality Studies, Middle East Studies, AND MORE,” reported Tartak. “University officials normalizing Hamas sympathizers & anti-Jewish hate.
I’ll add that this event was attended by hundreds of students and faculty and co-sponsored by multiple Yale departments/groups, including those led by Professors whom I know
Tartak, a sophomore, recently made headlines when the Yale Daily News issued a ”correction” to a piece authored by Tartak, asserting that her claims that Hamas committed rapes and beheadings during its Oct 7 attack on Israel were “unsubstantiated.”
”This column has been edited to remove unsubstantiated claims that Hamas raped women and beheaded men,” read the correction.
Campus Reform analyzed the accusation and found that not only were the claims substantiated, but they had also been reported by national media outlets.
Yale Daily News’ editor-in-chief Anika Arora Seth eventually retracted the correction, claiming, “It was never the News’ intention to minimize the brutality of Hamas’ attack against Israel.”