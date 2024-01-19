Opinion
Over a dozen colleges under federal investigation for discrimination against Jewish students

Recently announced investigations into anti-Semitism at both Temple University and Brown University are the results of complaints filed by Campus Reform Editor-in-Chief Dr. Zachary Marschall.

Campus Reform
January 19, 2024, 1:58 pm ET

Recently announced investigations into anti-Semitism at both Temple University and Brown University are the results of complaints filed by Campus Reform Editor-in-Chief Dr. Zachary Marschall. 

Over a dozen institutions are currently under investigation by the Department of Education Office for potential civil rights violations related to anti-Semitic discrimination following the Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel by Hamas terrorists.

Brown and Temple are now part of a growing list of schools under federal scrutiny for allegedly failing to protect Jewish students from “discrimination on the basis of race, color, and national origin in programs and activities receiving federal financial assistance” under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

The list includes:

  • Brown University
  • Harvard University
  • Rutgers University
  • Stanford University
  • Temple University
  • University of California Los Angeles
  • University of California San Diego
  • University of North Carolina
  • University of Tampa
  • University of Washington
  • Whitman College

The initial batch of investigations was announced in November, with the department naming six colleges as well as Kansas’ Maize Unified School District, billing the probe as a review of both anti-Semitism and Islamophobia. While the department has not always been clear about which investigations fall into which category of discrimination, reports indicate that five of the initial seven institutions are under investigation for anti-Semitism and two for Islamophobia. Colleges among those institutions are: 

  • Columbia University
  • Cornell University
  • Lafayette College
  • The Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art
  • University of Pennsylvania
  • Wellesley College

