Over a dozen colleges under federal investigation for discrimination against Jewish students

Recently announced investigations into anti-Semitism at both Temple University and Brown University are the results of complaints filed by Campus Reform Editor-in-Chief Dr. Zachary Marschall.

Over a dozen institutions are currently under investigation by the Department of Education Office for potential civil rights violations related to anti-Semitic discrimination following the Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel by Hamas terrorists.

Brown and Temple are now part of a growing list of schools under federal scrutiny for allegedly failing to protect Jewish students from “discrimination on the basis of race, color, and national origin in programs and activities receiving federal financial assistance” under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

The list includes:

Brown University

Harvard University

Rutgers University

Stanford University

Temple University

University of California Los Angeles

University of California San Diego

University of North Carolina

University of Tampa

University of Washington

Whitman College





The initial batch of investigations was announced in November, with the department naming six colleges as well as Kansas’ Maize Unified School District, billing the probe as a review of both anti-Semitism and Islamophobia. While the department has not always been clear about which investigations fall into which category of discrimination, reports indicate that five of the initial seven institutions are under investigation for anti-Semitism and two for Islamophobia. Colleges among those institutions are:



