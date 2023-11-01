Opinion
Campuses
Penn State’s Center for Social Change and Belonging adds to the campus DEI support soup

Based on the announcement’s description, the center provides support for other DEI support groups.

The university claims it has ‘reimaginged resources’ to create the Center for Social Change and Belonging.

Spencer Dalke | Reporter
November 1, 2023, 12:00 pm ET

In a September release, Pennsylvania State University announced that its Office of Student Affairs has “reimagined resources” to bring its new Center for Social Change and Belonging to life.

“In partnership with Student Affairs equity and inclusion units and campus and community partners,” the announcement reads, “the center will focus on empowering students, staff and faculty to become equity conscious leaders and change agents in their communities.”

[RELATED: Colleges continue to recruit for high-paying DEI administrator positions]

Describing the Center as a connector, Penn State doesn’t launch into much more detail about the program, except that it will allow the university to “respond to our students and their call for us to provide more coordinated and connected support—ultimately supporting their success.”

However, while the announcement doesn’t specify what resources the school will use, it does mention connections to other DEI programs that provide some context.

The CSCB supports the recently developed Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Accessibility Ambassadors program. Through this project, between 10 and 16 Penn State students will “assist staff in building inclusive communities and celebrating diversity within the residence halls,” according to the open applications announcement in February.

[RELATED: University president claims DEI efforts are at the ‘core’ of the purpose of higher ed]

The CSCB also plays a role supporting the Community and Belonging Educators, funded by the $400,000 Equity Fund drawn from student fees.

Additionally, the CSCB will also support the Coalition on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, which is a support group of students and faculty in favor of DEI initiatives.

All parties mentioned were contacted for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

