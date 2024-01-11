U.S. gov continues to launch investigations into campus anti-Semitism. How many are there so far?

At least a dozen colleges and universities are currently under investigation by the Department of Education Office for Civil Rights for potential Title VI violations related to anti-Semitic discrimination on American campuses following the Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel by Hamas terrorists.

The latest of these investigations was exclusively reported Tuesday by Campus Reform. The investigation into anti-Semitism at Brown University is the result of a complaint filed by Campus Reform Editor-in-Chief Dr. Zachary Marschall.

A similar investigation into the University of North Carolina was announced the same day.

The initial batch of investigations was announced in November, with the department naming six colleges and one school district, billing the probe as a review of both anti-Semitism and Islamophobia. While the department has not always been clear about which investigations fall into which category of discrimination, reports indicate that five of the initial seven institutions are under investigation for anti-Semitism, and two for Islamophobia. The original list included Lafayette College, Cornell University, Columbia University, Wellesley College, University of Pennsylvania, The Cooper Union, and Kansas’ Maize Unified School District.

“These investigations underscore how seriously the Biden-Harris Administration, including the U.S. Department of Education, takes our responsibility to protect students from hatred and discrimination,” Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said at the time.

Days later, the OCR opened investigations into the University of Tampa and Harvard University, with reports indicating that both were for anti-Semitism.

In mid-December, the office announced six additional investigations, this time adding Stanford University, the University of California Los Angeles, Rutgers University, the University of Washington, the University of California San Diego, and Whitman College have been added to the running list. While the office continues to bill these as part of the probe into both anti-Semitism and Islamophobia, incidents or public complaints of anti-Semitic incidents have been reported at all six additional universities in the months following the Hamas attack.

Title VI “prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, and national origin in programs and activities receiving federal financial assistance.”



