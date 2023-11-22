Opinion
Will the med school prof who helped remove posters of kidnapped Israelis be held to UPenn's nondiscrimination policy?

Canary Mission shared footage of UPenn Assistant Professor Mohammed Alghamdi wielding scissors as students took down images of Israelis who have been kidnapped by Hamas terrorists.

Alghamdi is still listed as a professor on the university web page.

Campus Reform
November 22, 2023, 10:10 am ET

Despite engaging in an overtly anti-Semitic act, a medical professor at the University of Pennsylvania has seemingly faced no punishment thus far.

In late October, the anti-Semitic watchdog, Canary Mission, shared footage of a man identified as UPenn assistant professor of clinical pathology and laboratory medicine Mohammed Alghamdi wielding scissors as students take down images of Israelis who have been kidnapped by Hamas terrorists. 

[RELATED: MARSCHALL: It’s not hyperbole, it’s real. Your professors and classmates hate Jews.]

According to Canary Mission, Alghamdi’s now private Twitter account featured messages like “#IStandWithPalestine” and a reference to the “extremist Israeli government.”

Campus Reform previously reported on the incident on Nov. 7.

[RELATED: ANALYSIS: Yale student newspaper retracts anti-Semitic edits, but clarification confirms bias]

According to UPenn President Liz Magill, “Penn is a place with deep-seated values that reflect respect for all and a sincere commitment to service, to diversity in all its forms, and to creating conditions where all can thrive so we can as a Penn community have our greatest impact on the world.”

UPenn policy prohibits discrimination of various characteristics, including national origin and religion. Per UPenn’s faculty handbook, employees are expected to align with the school’s nondiscrimination statement.

The university also offers various resources such as the Center for Community Standards and Accountability, an “anti-racist” Department of Medical Ethics and Health Policy, and a Clinical Practices of the University of Pennsylvania (CPUP) Committee on Anti-Racism.

As of publication, UPenn has not answered Campus Reform’s inquiry as to whether Alghamdi’s actions will be addressed as a violation of its policies.

