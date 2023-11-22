Will the med school prof who helped remove posters of kidnapped Israelis be held to UPenn's nondiscrimination policy?

Despite engaging in an overtly anti-Semitic act, a medical professor at the University of Pennsylvania has seemingly faced no punishment thus far.

In late October, the anti-Semitic watchdog, Canary Mission, shared footage of a man identified as UPenn assistant professor of clinical pathology and laboratory medicine Mohammed Alghamdi wielding scissors as students take down images of Israelis who have been kidnapped by Hamas terrorists.

Watch Dr. Mohammed Alghamdi, a physician & prof @Penn, help rip down posters of Israelis kidnapped by Hamas -- he even has his own scissors with him. WATCH (5 seconds into the video) https://t.co/d83XXHZX5p pic.twitter.com/fycHGupJLs — Canary Mission (@canarymission) November 6, 2023

According to Canary Mission, Alghamdi’s now private Twitter account featured messages like “#IStandWithPalestine” and a reference to the “extremist Israeli government.”

Campus Reform previously reported on the incident on Nov. 7.

According to UPenn President Liz Magill, “Penn is a place with deep-seated values that reflect respect for all and a sincere commitment to service, to diversity in all its forms, and to creating conditions where all can thrive so we can as a Penn community have our greatest impact on the world.”

UPenn policy prohibits discrimination of various characteristics, including national origin and religion. Per UPenn’s faculty handbook, employees are expected to align with the school’s nondiscrimination statement.

The university also offers various resources such as the Center for Community Standards and Accountability, an “anti-racist” Department of Medical Ethics and Health Policy, and a Clinical Practices of the University of Pennsylvania (CPUP) Committee on Anti-Racism.

As of publication, UPenn has not answered Campus Reform’s inquiry as to whether Alghamdi’s actions will be addressed as a violation of its policies.