Proud 'radical Muslim' Yale professor spreads Hamas propaganda on social media

Zareena Grewal is an associate professor of American Studies at Yale University. Her academic biography lists her as an “anthropologist and a documentary filmmaker,” but on X she identifies as a “radical Muslim” and uses the platform to spread Hamas propaganda.

Since Saturday, Grewal has liked and reposted content on the Hamas attacks in Israel including coverage from the Quds News Network, which is a propaganda tool of the terrorist organization’s regime in Gaza.

”[W]hile Quds is still banned in the West Bank for its Hamas connection, its Twitter accounts are back,” The Times of Israel reported in December 2022.

Using the account @zareenagrewal.bsky.social, Grewal reposted on X a Quds post showing an Israeli family being taken hostage with the caption, “Today, Palestinian freedom fighters showed their humanity in their treatment of captured Israelis...We will not hurt your children, they said to settler [sic].”

International news outlets confirmed earlier this week that Saturday’s terrorist attacks resulted in the decapitation of 40 Israeli babies.

”Quds News Network’s mix of breaking news and lots of video appeals to a generation of Palestinians inspired by the idea of a new uprising against Israel,” the Christian Science Monitor reported in 2015.

The outlet reported the mission of Quds as more about resistance than journalism:

”Indeed, for [Quds News senior editor Ahmed] Yousef, it seems the ultimate mission of Quds News is not about business or journalism but to promote the Palestinian fight against Israel. Though he doesn’t say where the wave of stabbings and rock throwing is leading the Palestinians, for Yousef “resistance” seems to be a value in itself.”

Grewal has also shared content that promotes a pro-Hamas perspective.

She reposted one X post showing an Israeli woman sitting in a Gaza residence after being taken hostage.

”She wasn’t murdered, raped or abused,” Muhammad Shehada’s post read. “Footage showed her moments later safe in Gaza.”

The post appears to justify the actions of the hostage-takers.

”There is no question who the oppressors are who the oppressed are [sic],” Grewal posted Tuesday. “And somehow people are confused about this. White supremacy never stops being shocking to me.”



