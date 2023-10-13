Butler University attempts to distance itself from students endorsing Hamas attacks

On Thursday, Students for Justice in Palestine at Butler University in Indiana celebrated last week’s Hamas attack on Israel by marching through the streets joined by hundreds of other protestors as part of a “national resistance day.”

The student organization first announced the protest in a Wednesday press release posted on Instagram Thursday.

While the group stated that it mourns both Palestinian and Israeli lives that were lost, it stated that “this Palestinian response is a direct result of over 75 years of Israel’s brutal occupation of Palestine.”

The university, however, has distanced itself from the actions of the students. Director of Strategic Communication Mark Apple told Campus Reform on Thursday that “The event is not affiliated with the University, is not sponsored by the University, and no financial support is being provided by the University.”

“Students for Justice in Palestine is one of nearly 200 registered student organizations at Butler,” he continued. “The University does not espouse the views of all of its numerous student organizations, and their activities are not reflective of the views of the entire Butler community.”

This comes as several other Students for Justice in Palestine chapters across the country mobilized yesterday in recognition of the “national day of resistance.” One of these was at Pennsylvania State University—where roughly 75 protestors gathered to rally in solidarity with Palestine.

Another rally took place at the University of Louisville, where the Louisville Students for Justice in Palestine rallied over 100 students to protest on campus in support of Palestine.

While the student group said it did not condone the actions of the terrorists, Louisville Students for Justice in Palestine used the symbol of a paraglider in its announcement of the rally.

