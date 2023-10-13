Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Correspondents
Alumni
Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

Butler University attempts to distance itself from students endorsing Hamas attacks

In recognition of ‘national resistance day,’ Students for Justice in Palestine at Butler University rallied with hundreds of other protestors at Monument Circle.

The university told Campus Reform that it does not endorse the beliefs of all of its student groups.

Trending
1
Pro-Hamas Stanford lecturer who allegedly rounded up Jews in class radicalized Colin Ka…
By Campus Reform 
2
Professor tells sex worker activist to start a ‘mass movement’ as part of ‘children’s l…
By Melanie  Wilcox 
3
'Mission Accomplished': UC Santa Cruz gave DEI fellowship to pro-Hamas scholar who 'li…
By Campus Reform 
4
'By any means necessary': UW Madison students chant pro-Hamas slogans at campus rally
By John Rigolizzo 
5
Pro-lran law professor reportedly celebrates Hamas terrorists' murder of Jewish familie…
By Campus Reform 
6
UPDATED: NYU Law Student Bar Association prez blames Israel for brutal Hamas attacks on…
By Celine Ryan Ciccio 
William Biagini '24 | Student Reporter
October 13, 2023, 3:45 pm ET

On Thursday, Students for Justice in Palestine at Butler University in Indiana celebrated last week’s Hamas attack on Israel by marching through the streets joined by hundreds of other protestors as part of a “national resistance day.” 

The student organization first announced the protest in a Wednesday press release posted on Instagram Thursday. 

While the group stated that it mourns both Palestinian and Israeli lives that were lost, it stated that “this Palestinian response is a direct result of over 75 years of Israel’s brutal occupation of Palestine.” 

[RELATED: Yale students held Monday rally praising use of ‘force’ by Hamas during horrifying weekend attacks]

The university, however, has distanced itself from the actions of the students. Director of Strategic Communication Mark Apple told Campus Reform on Thursday that “The event is not affiliated with the University, is not sponsored by the University, and no financial support is being provided by the University.” 

“Students for Justice in Palestine is one of nearly 200 registered student organizations at Butler,” he continued. “The University does not espouse the views of all of its numerous student organizations, and their activities are not reflective of the views of the entire Butler community.”

This comes as several other Students for Justice in Palestine chapters across the country mobilized yesterday in recognition of the “national day of resistance.” One of these was at Pennsylvania State University—where roughly 75 protestors gathered to rally in solidarity with Palestine. 

[RELATED: Stanford refuses to condemn pro-Hamas banners, instead vows to help students find proper place to hang them]

Another rally took place at the University of Louisville, where the Louisville Students for Justice in Palestine rallied over 100 students to protest on campus in support of Palestine. 

While the student group said it did not condone the actions of the terrorists, Louisville Students for Justice in Palestine used the symbol of a paraglider in its announcement of the rally. 

Follow William Biagini on Instagram and X.


Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this