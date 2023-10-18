THE SCROLL: Tom Cotton calls out 'from the river to the sea' chant as a 'call for genocide' against Jews
'Foreigners chanting this slogan on campuses should be immediately deported.'
”The Scroll” is Campus Reform’s serial coverage of social media postings and debates that relate to liberal bias in higher education.
Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) made a strong statement about a chant popular on college campuses among Students for Justice in Palestine groups and others defending the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attacks against Israel.
”Let’s be clear: ‘from the river to the sea’ is a call for genocide against the Jews,” said Cotton, adding that “foreigners chanting this slogan on campuses should be immediately deported.”
Let’s be clear: “from the river to the sea” is a call for genocide against the Jews.
The foreigners chanting this slogan on campuses should be immediately deported.
— Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) October 17, 2023
Campus Reform has covered multiple instances in recent weeks of the slogan being used at pro-Hamas rallies at campuses around the country.