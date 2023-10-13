Another day of resistance: Pro-Hamas students reschedule FSU rally against Jews





Leftist pro-Hamas student group Students for a Democratic Society at Florida State University (FSU SDS) chanted and shouted as students supporting Israel gathered in peaceful opposition to their pro-Palestinian rally on Wednesday.

Despite a “national day of resistance” to be recognized by student groups across the country being planned for Thursday by National Students for Justice in Palestine, the usually active student group did not participate.

Instead, FSU SDS released its Wednesday protest footage to Instagram on Thursday with captions reading “VIVA, VIVA PALESTINA! Huge thanks to everyone who came out today to stand with Palestine, despite the zionist counter-protest we were met with.”

The captions also state, “The zionist entity Israel exists on stolen land and borrowed time. We will NOT let ourselves be intimidated into silence. Change is coming and we are ready for it! From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!”

On the same day, FSU SDS called attention via Instagram post to a Palestinian solidarity rally to be held at a nearby park on Oct. 18 to demand the halting of United States aid to the state of Israel.

The rally is a joint effort between FSU SDS and two leftist community organizations—the Freedom Road Socialist Organization of Tallahassee (FRSO Tallahassee) and the Tallahassee Community Action Committee (TCAC).

“We’re cosponsoring FRSO’s rally of solidarity with the Palestinian resistance!” the announcement states. “Join us in celebrating the victories of the Palestinian Resistance, mourning the fighters who have been lost, and demanding NO US aid to the zionist entity Israel!”

Campus Reform contacted Florida State University, FSU SDS, National Students for Justice in Palestine, FRSO Tallahassee, and TCAC for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

