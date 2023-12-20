Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Young Journalists
Alumni
Contributors
Join Us
Become a Young Journalist
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

4 times American College students called for violent 'intifada' revolution in 2023

Intifada refers to Palestinian militant and terrorist attacks against Israelis organized by the Palestinian Liberation Organization

Trending
1
Presbyterian college cancels 'BDSM 101' event led by pro-LGBT chaplain
By Emma Arns '26
2
Photos show mostly empty seats for Dylan Mulvaney event at Penn State
By Campus Reform 
3
Suspended anti-Israel groups still operating on Columbia campus, Jewish students claim
By Patrick  McDonald '26
4
NYU promotes pronoun website that recommends gender-neutral terms like 'Crotch Goblins'
By Marya Ruth  Dunning '25
5
Most young Americans believe Jews 'should be treated as oppressors' and Israel should b…
By Campus Reform 
6
IN THE NEWS: Transgender volleyball player may become the first male to receive women's…
By Campus Reform 
Campus Reform
December 20, 2023, 6:48 am ET

The outpouring of anti-Semitism on college campuses following the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel has included multiple public calls for ‘Intifada’ from students. Intifada refers to Palestinian militant and terrorist attacks against Israelis organized by the Palestinian Liberation Organization. The two waves of violence occurred 1987-1993 and 2000-2005, with the latter resulting in Israel’s departure from the Gaza Strip and Hamas’ takeover of power in the region.

Campus Reform has compiled a list of the most egregious examples of campus calls for Intifada in 2023.


1. Harvard students call to ‘globalize the intifada’ during anti-Israel ‘week of action’

As anti-Semitism continues to rise on college campuses following Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks on Israel, student activists at Harvard University have doubled down in their efforts to force the school to “stop its complicity in Israeli apartheid.”

According to The Harvard Crimson, dozens of pro-Palestine students held a “week of action” after the university did not agree to their calls to “divest from illegal settlements” in Israel. The week was reportedly organized by members of the Harvard graduate student union’s Boycott, Divest, and Sanctions (BDS) caucus and the African and African American Resistance Organization.


2. Students at elite universities call for ‘intifada revolution’

Videos circulating on social media showed students at elite American universities chanting calls for violent “intifada” revolution.

The schools included Princeton University, Tufts University, and the University of Maryland.




3. Philadelphia college students part of protest that called for ‘intifada,’ targeted Jewish-owned business

Local college students were among a large gathering of anti-Israel protestors who took to the streets of Philadelphia on the night of Dec. 3 during an event that culminated in anti-Semitic chants and the targeting of a Jewish-owned restaurant. 

According to The Daily Pennsylvanian, members of Penn Against the Occupation and Temple Students for Justice in Palestine joined Black Lives Matter and other groups for a candlelight vigil to “continue the historic fight for low-income housing.”




4. WATCH: Pro-Hamas UCLA students chant ‘intifada’

Pro-Hamas students at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) chanted “intifada” at a rally on campus Thursday.

Ariel Jalali, a ~lecturer~at UCLA, shared a video of the rally on X (formerly Twitter). The video shows hundreds of students marching on campus. The marchers can be heard chanting, “Intifada! Intifada!”


Share this article

More articles like this