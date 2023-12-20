4 times American College students called for violent 'intifada' revolution in 2023

The outpouring of anti-Semitism on college campuses following the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel has included multiple public calls for ‘Intifada’ from students. Intifada refers to Palestinian militant and terrorist attacks against Israelis organized by the Palestinian Liberation Organization. The two waves of violence occurred 1987-1993 and 2000-2005, with the latter resulting in Israel’s departure from the Gaza Strip and Hamas’ takeover of power in the region.

1. Harvard students call to ‘globalize the intifada’ during anti-Israel ‘week of action’

As anti-Semitism continues to rise on college campuses following Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks on Israel, student activists at Harvard University have doubled down in their efforts to force the school to “stop its complicity in Israeli apartheid.”

According to The Harvard Crimson, dozens of pro-Palestine students held a “week of action” after the university did not agree to their calls to “divest from illegal settlements” in Israel. The week was reportedly organized by members of the Harvard graduate student union’s Boycott, Divest, and Sanctions (BDS) caucus and the African and African American Resistance Organization.





2. Students at elite universities call for ‘intifada revolution’

Videos circulating on social media showed students at elite American universities chanting calls for violent “intifada” revolution.

The schools included Princeton University, Tufts University, and the University of Maryland.





Students at @Princeton today were shouting “globalize the intifada” and “there is only one [final?] solution: intifada revolution!”



Hamas showed us what “intifada” means: mass murder, beheading children, gang rape, taking hostage babies, women, and the elderly. #TheWestIsNext pic.twitter.com/Tou3ExXlOq — Jason Bedrick 🇮🇱 (@JasonBedrick) November 9, 2023









3. Philadelphia college students part of protest that called for ‘intifada,’ targeted Jewish-owned business

Local college students were among a large gathering of anti-Israel protestors who took to the streets of Philadelphia on the night of Dec. 3 during an event that culminated in anti-Semitic chants and the targeting of a Jewish-owned restaurant.

According to The Daily Pennsylvanian, members of Penn Against the Occupation and Temple Students for Justice in Palestine joined Black Lives Matter and other groups for a candlelight vigil to “continue the historic fight for low-income housing.”





Shocking calls for genocide last night as hundreds of University of Pennsylvania (UPENN) students chant “Intifada revolution” while brandishing smoke grenades in the colors of the Palestinian flag.



pic.twitter.com/rXtmTX1CPZ — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) December 4, 2023









4. WATCH: Pro-Hamas UCLA students chant ‘intifada’

Pro-Hamas students at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) chanted “intifada” at a rally on campus Thursday.

Ariel Jalali, a ~lecturer~at UCLA, shared a video of the rally on X (formerly Twitter). The video shows hundreds of students marching on campus. The marchers can be heard chanting, “Intifada! Intifada!”



