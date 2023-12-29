5 worst college social media posts of 2023

2023 brought unpredictable and morally reprehensible social media posts from university employees and students.

1. Pro-lran law professor reportedly celebrates Hamas terrorists’ murder of Jewish families, babies

The X account StopAntiSemitism is calling out Albany Law Professor Nina Farnia for “justifying the rape, torture, and butchering of Israelis.”

2. UPDATE: UC Davis prof ‘still employed’ after threatening Jewish journalists with death, home invasion, kidnapping

A University of California Davis assistant professor threatened ‘zionist journalists’ in a social media post that implied threats of murder, home invasion, and kidnapping.

”one group of ppl we have easy access to in the US is all these zionist journalists who spread propaganda & misinformation [sic],” assistant professor of American Studies Jemma Decristo posted to X. “they have houses w addresses, kids in school”

3. SF State admin sides with Riley Gaines’ attackers, blocks her on social media

Days after ex-swimmer Riley Gaines was assaulted on campus, San Francisco State University (SFSU) released a statement in support of the trans activists who protested the event.

4. ‘Indigenous Studies’ lecturer denies historical brutality of Native American tribes, blames ‘white people’

Journalist and lecturer at the University of Colorado Denver (UCD) Simon Moya-Smith made the case on Twitter that Western colonization is to blame for jails, homelessness, and laws against abortion and homosexuality in the Americas.

5. THE SCROLL: male ‘sorority girl’ cries with joy that he can keep ogling female members

The male sorority member who won a lawsuit against the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority at the University of Wyoming cried when he found out he was allowed to stay in the sorority.

