Campus Reform's coverage of Gen Z's rightward shift: RECAP

Former President Donald Trump fared significantly better with young voters Tuesday night than he did four years ago. In 2020, voters aged 18 to 29 favored Biden over Trump by 24 points. In 2024, Trump cut that margin by almost half.

Here are seven times Campus Reform noted the rightward trend among Gen Z voters leading up to Election Day 2024.

1. Conservative Gen Z votes 2024: WATCH

Campus Reform Student Spokesperson Emily Sturge and Correspondent Kale Ogunbor joined Fox News @ Night to discuss the issues that resonate with increasingly conservative Gen Z voters ahead of Tuesday’s election.

2. American students leaning right: WATCH

Campus Reform Student Reporter Michael Duke joined Fox & Friends First to discuss the Gen Z vote ahead of Donald Trump’s Sunday night rally in New York City. A Fordham University sophomore, Duke told Fox News viewers that a “silent majority” of students like him reject the “far-left narratives” they hear in classrooms.

3. Emily Sturge says Gen Z wants solutions, not vibes: WATCH

Young voters want to hear practical solutions from their candidates, Campus Reform Student Spokesperson Emily Sturge said in a Fox Business interview Tuesday ahead of that night’s debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

4. Analyzing JD Vance’s appeal to young voters: WATCH

Campus Reform Senior Correspondent Austin Browne, a student at Youngstown State University in Ohio, analyzed Senator JD Vance’s appeal to young voters Thursday morning on Fox News.

5. The election is heating up, but Trump resonates with Gen Z voters

Amid what many would classify as the most chaotic presidential election in recent history, members of the youngest voting block have been speaking out about both their disappointment with President Joe Biden and their support for President Donald Trump.

6. Gen Z concerned about ‘geriatric’ Biden economy: WATCH

Campus Reform Correspondent Michael Duke was on Fox and Friends Wednesday morning to discuss Gen Z’s priorities for the 2024 election. “The economy is in shambles and I need a candidate who can tackle it.”

7. Biden and Harris fall flat with young Americans: WATCH

Campus Reform Correspondents Marya Dunning, Kristen Jackson, and Austin Cowley joined Fox and Friends to Discuss Kamala Harris’ “Fight for Our Freedoms College Tour.” The panelists discussed their generation’s economic hardships under the current administration.