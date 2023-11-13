Columbia suspends anti-Israel groups, citing 'threatening rhetoric and intimidation'

Columbia University announced Friday that it would be suspending two anti-Israel student groups after the groups held an “unauthorized event” that included “threatening rhetoric and intimidation.”

The school’s chapters of Students for Justice in Palestine and Jewish Voice for Peace have lost their recognition as official student groups “through the end of the fall term,” according to an announcement from Senior Executive Vice President of the University and Special Committee on Campus Safety Chair Gerald Rosberg.

”This decision was made after the two groups repeatedly violated University policies related to holding campus events, culminating in an unauthorized event Thursday afternoon that proceeded despite warnings and included threatening rhetoric and intimidation.”

”Suspension means the two groups will not be eligible to hold events on campus or receive University funding,” Rosberg explained, adding that the groups’ suspensions would not be lifted until they demonstrated “a commitment to compliance with University policies and engaging in consultations at a group leadership level with University officials.”

During this especially charged time on our campus, we are strongly committed to giving space to student groups to participate in debate, advocacy, and protest,” he added. “This relies on community members abiding by the rules and cooperating with University administrators who have a duty to ensure the safety of everyone in our community.”

This development comes just days after Columbia Business School board member Henry Swieca resigned, accusing the Ivy League institution of being “significantly compromised by a moral cowardice that appears beyond repair.”

Campus Reform continues to cover campus Hamas Extremism and anti-Semitism in the wake of the Oct. 7 terrorist attack against Israeli citizens.



