Sluggish jobs report drops as Gen Z continues to struggle under Biden-Harris economy

The U.S. economy saw only 12,000 jobs added in October, according the federal government’s latest figures published Friday -- well below the consensus forecast of 113,000. Meanwhile, wages lag the rising cost of living.

Inflation and uncertainty in the job market can hit young Americans hard. Campus Reform has been chronicling Gen Z’s struggles under the Biden-Harris economy. Here are 10 examples:

1. Halloween inflation spooks Gen Z voters: WATCH

Heading into Halloween, Campus Reform Correspondent Virginia King interviewed students at Texas State University about the rising costs of candy and how inflation is affecting their lives — and possibly how they vote in the presidential election Tuesday.

Students at Texas State were in broad agreement that inflation is out of control. “I used to work a job where it felt like every week we were putting on a new price tag,” one student told Campus Reform.

2. Cost of living and economy are most important issue to college students: SURVEY

According to a recent survey, the cost of living and the economy are considered the most important issues to college students in the upcoming general election.

The survey of 1,012 students, conducted by Inside Higher Ed and Generation Lab, found that several issues championed by Democrats are taking more of a back seat in the general election.

3. Emily Sturge says Gen Z wants solutions, not vibes: WATCH

Young voters want to hear practical solutions from their candidates, Campus Reform Student Spokesperson Emily Sturge said in a Fox Business interview Tuesday ahead of that night’s debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

”Gen Z has suffered dramatically under the Biden-Harris economy -- we have faced skyrocketing rent prices, grocery prices, skyrocketing tuition, gas, electricity prices, and mounting credit card debt,” Sturge said. “Thirty-one percent of my generation still lives at home with their parents because they can’t afford an apartment or housing under the Biden-Harris economy.”

4. University of Wisconsin-Madison students face higher housing costs as rent continues to rise

A new study has found that less than one-third of University of Wisconsin-Madison’s off-campus housing is considered affordable for students seeking off-campus housing to attend college.

Rising rent costs are an issue nationwide. Compared to January 2021, rent costs across the U.S. are 21.9 percent higher as of June 2024, according to Fox Business.

5. New study finds that more and more families are taking out student loans in Biden’s economy

As inflation continues to increase the costs of goods and services in America, more students and families are electing to defer the financial burden attached to a college education.

A study released by student loan provider Sallie Mae and Ipsos earlier this month revealed that 49 percent of families who responded said they borrowed money in order to finance their child’s college education, up from just 41 percent in 2023.

6. Inflation, tuition hike make life unaffordable for these students

The Iowa Board of Regents announced it will increase tuition by 4.25 percent for the 2022-23 school year as inflation hit a record high of 9.1 percent in June, according to the Consumer Price Index.

A Campus Reform analysis determined that 27 of the top 30 American universities are raising tuition for the upcoming school year by an average of 3.7 percent.

7. College students battle inflation: WATCH

Campus Reform Senior Correspondent Michael Duke and Campus Reform Reporter Olivia Krolczyk joined Fox and Friends to discuss how inflation impacts college students.

”It’s really frustrating,” Krolczyk said. “The interest rates are so ridiculously high for student loans that it’s not worth the repercussions of taking out the loans.”

8. Inflation hits Americans’ July 4 celebrations: WATCH

Americans planning to celebrate the Fourth of July this holiday weekend should prepare to pay more for their cookouts.

Campus Reform reporter Alexa Schwerha recently asked young Americans in Georgetown how their holiday weekend will be impacted.

“I think everyone will have to start cutting costs and try to eat less,” one woman said.

9. Students face financial reality of inflation: ANALYSIS

Campus Reform has reported that college students are unhappy with the country’s track under President Biden. Those students soon entering the workforce are particularly concerned about the economy and inflation.

This situation is made worse by the fact that, according to an analysis by the Federal Reserve Bank of NY last year, 40 percent of recent college graduates are underemployed.

10. Students are worried about getting a job: WATCH

As the inflation rate hit an astronomical 7.9 percent, Campus Reform Reporter Alexa Schwerha went to Tulane University in New Orleans, Louisiana, to see if students are concerned about the economy and getting a job after graduation.

”If prices are increasing and wages are not also increasing to compensate that, then the cost of living is just going to go up for everybody,” one student said. “When I finally do get a job after I graduate, it’s just going to be harder.”