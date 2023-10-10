SJP groups at American universities release barrage of statements supporting Hamas terrorists

In response to the Hamas attacks on Israel over the weekend, several Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) groups have been publishing anti-Semitic statements in the wake of Palestinian terror.

Students at Columbia University said, “The weight of responsibility for the war and casualties undeniably lies with the Israeli extremist government and other Western governments.”

University of California’s Berkeley Bears for Palestine posted on Instagram, “We the undersigned stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Palestine. From River to Sea, glory to the Palestinian resistance, and glory to our martyrs.”

[RELATED: Campus leftists post and protest in solidarity with Hamas terrorists]

Yale University students posted on Instagram, “Yalies4Palestine stands in unwavering support of the Palestinian people’s right to resist colonial oppression. We hold the Israeli Zionist regime responsible for the unfolding violence.”

Northwestern University’s Students for Justice in Palestine posted on Instagram, “When state entities flour international norms and principles with impunity, the occupied and oppressed have the undeniable right to resist and seek their freedom without stigmatization as instigators and terrorists.”

George Washington University’s Students for Justice in Palestine posted on Instagram, “over 600 of our people have ascended to martyrdom.”

[RELATED: Students for Justice in Palestine erect anti-Israel display at Arizona campus]

As Campus Reform has reported, 31 Harvard University student organizations said Israel is “entirely responsible for all unfolding violence.”

Campus Reform has reported the multiple other universities that are publicly standing with Palestine, including Boston University, City University of New York (CUNY), the University of Chicago, Swathmore College, Stanford University, New York University School of Law, among others.