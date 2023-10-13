ANALYSIS: Harvard president Claudine Gay is a hypocritical fraud

A bunch of jihadists are supposed to be trying to kill me today, so this one is going to be short and to the point.





On Friday, videos ran online of Harvard University President Claudine Gay addressing the pro-terrorist sympathies and activities emanating from the Ivy League’s campus ever since Hamas savages butchered, raped, and beheaded Jews last Saturday.

Though Gay did state that “our university rejects terrorism,” she sanitized Harvard’s history of punishing students for undesirable non-violent speech that Campus Reform has documented for years.

”We do not punish or sanction people for expressing such views,” Gay said, covering up her institution’s track record.

In 2022, Campus Reform reported that Harvard students were told at a university training that “failing to use a person’s preferred pronouns could be a violation of the university’s sexual misconduct and harassment policies.”

[RELATED: MARSCHALL: It’s not hyperbole, it’s real. Your professors and classmates hate Jews.]

Caring more about pronouns that Jewish students’ safety is fitting for a university that ranked that same year as having the most anti-Semitic incidents in the country.

”University administrators must acknowledge that harassment and bullying that denies Jewish students - or any student - the ability to fully participate in campus life should never be tolerated,” AMCHA Initiative director Tammi Rossman-Benjamin told Campus Reform on behalf of the organization that collected the data.

New message from Harvard President Claudine Gay:



“Our university embraces a commitment to free expression. That commitment extends even to views that many of us find objectionable, even outrageous. We do not punish or sanction people for expressing such views.” pic.twitter.com/4zFs9HNROj — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) October 13, 2023

”Our university embraces a commitment to free expression,” Gay said. ”That commitment extends even to views that many of us find objectionable even outrageous. We do not punish or sanction people for expressing such views.”

Harvard’s track record - and Campus Reform’s reporting - prove otherwise.

In 2018, Harvard investigated a professor because approximately three students complained that he was making “verbal or non-verbal” microaggressions in class. A cohort of leftist university administrators that believe both speech and silence can be violence devoted more interceding in a nothing-burger incident than Gay has expensed in response to student activists clamoring for more dead Jews.

[RELATED: IN THE NEWS: Report reveals identities, contact info of pro-Hamas Harvard leaders]

That’s repulsive.

Gay’s insinuation that Jews who are actually under threat are receiving the same administrative care as non-targeted cry-baby undergrads is barbaric. Her empathy is a hollow performance. Her appeal to a higher standard of free expression is fraudulent.

Gay is a charlatan.

”We can issue public pronouncements declaring the rightness of our own points of view and vilify those who disagree,” she said. “Or, we could choose to talk and to listen with care and humility - to seek deeper understanding and meet one another with compassion.”

She must have come to this decision very recently. Anti-Semitism does have a way of inspiring DEI leftists to discover convenient exceptions to their own rules.

In 2020, then Harvard University President Lawrence Barcow issued a statement supporting the Marxist political movement Black Lives Matter, which just this week is celebrating the Hamas terror attacks.

Barcow’s subsequent comments propagated anti-police rhetoric and accusations of white supremacy, both of which have done untold damage in degrading our cities, institutions, and social cohesion.

The anti-Semitic idea that Jews are benefactors of white supremacy informs Gay’s inability to take a consistent and morally sound stance on her students’ safety.

Whatever capacity academics had for compassion and respect for people’s differences died in 2016 when Donald Trump’s candidacy drove the left into a radical combative hysteria.

”The 6 justices who overturned Roe should never know peace again. It is our civic duty to accost them every time they are in public,” Harvard Law clinical instructor Alejandra Caraballo stated after the overturn of Roe v. Wade.

Harvard scholars only know peace and empathy for their side, and Gay has made it clear that she considers Jews not on their side.

That hysteria still imprisons their ability to stand up for every human’s dignity and right to safety - not just those who look and sound like them.

Editorials and op-eds reflect the opinions of the authors and not necessarily that of Campus Reform or the Leadership Institute.



