2024: College students rejected Biden-Harris inflation 

Former President Donald Trump fared significantly better with young voters in 2024 than he did four years ago. In 2020, voters aged 18 to 29 favored Biden over Trump by 24 points. In 2024, Trump cut that margin by almost half. Campus Reform has been covering Gen Z’s rightward shift, fueled largely by discontent over the rising cost of living and limited employment prospects. Here are five examples.

1. Conservative Gen Z votes 2024: WATCH

Campus Reform Student Spokesperson Emily Sturge and Correspondent Kale Ogunbor joined Fox News @ Night to discuss the issues that resonate with increasingly conservative Gen Z voters ahead of Tuesday’s election.

Young voters are likely to vote with their wallet, according to Sturge. “At the Leadership Institute’s Campus Reform, we’ve reported how college students have said that they’ve bared the brunt of the Biden administration’s disastrous economic policies,” she told Fox News viewers.

2. American students leaning right: WATCH

Campus Reform Student Reporter Michael Duke joined Fox & Friends First to discuss the Gen Z vote ahead of Donald Trump’s Sunday night rally in New York City.

A Fordham University junior, Duke told Fox News viewers that a “silent majority” of students like him reject the “far-left narratives” they hear in classrooms.

3. Halloween inflation spooks Gen Z voters: WATCH

Heading into Halloween, Campus Reform Correspondent Virginia King interviewed students at Texas State University about the rising costs of candy and how inflation is affecting their lives — and possibly how they vote in the presidential election Tuesday.

Students at Texas State were in broad agreement that inflation is out of control. “I used to work a job where it felt like every week we were putting on a new price tag,” one student told Campus Reform.

4. Cost of living and economy are most important issue to college students: Survey

According to a recent survey, the cost of living and the economy are considered the most important issues to college students in the upcoming general election.

The survey of 1,012 students, conducted by Inside Higher Ed and Generation Lab, found that several issues championed by Democrats are taking more of a back seat in the general election.

5. Emily Sturge says Gen Z wants solutions, not vibes: WATCH

Young voters want to hear practical solutions from their candidates, Campus Reform Student Spokesperson Emily Sturge said in a Fox Business interview Tuesday ahead of that night’s debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

“Gen Z has suffered dramatically under the Biden-Harris economy -- we have faced skyrocketing rent prices, grocery prices, skyrocketing tuition, gas, electricity prices, and mounting credit card debt,” Sturge said. “Thirty-one percent of my generation still lives at home with their parents because they can’t afford an apartment or housing under the Biden-Harris economy.”