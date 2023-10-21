5 outrageous pro-Hamas incidents on campuses...so far

October 21, 2023, 6:41 am ET

Campus Reform is committed to reporting the students and faculty in higher education who support Hamas terrorism. Here are five instances Campus Reform has covered since Oct. 7.





1. EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Georgetown University silent as Hamas disinfo appears on campus

Campus Reform has obtained exclusive photios of posters at Georgetown University spreading Hamas disinformation about Tuesday’s explosion at a Gaza hospital that killed numerous people.





2. WATCH: ‘Why should I condemn anything?’ – Students for Justice in Palestine president refuses to condemn Hamas

’Hamas does not have a milit[ary]–We don’t have–I’m not–I’m not here to support Hamas...’





3. Trans professor trying to ‘build a better world’ wants ‘excrement’ Jews to ‘rot in hell’: report

Mika Tosca defines himself as an activist first and professor second on his website.





4. WATCH: Pro-Hamas UCLA students chant ‘intifada’

’Intifada’ refers to Palestinian militant and terrorist attacks against Israelis organized by the Palestinian Liberation Organization.





5. Pro-Hamas Stanford lecturer who allegedly rounded up Jews in class radicalized Colin Kaepernick

San Francisco Magazine wrote that Kaepernick was Hasan Loggin’s ‘star pupil.’





